Give your Dolphins opinions through SB Nation’s FanPulse!

The NFL is back! The Miami Dolphins are closing in on their preseason schedule and, ultimately, the regular season. Every week, you react to what the Dolphins - and the NFL - is doing. You want to scream, cry, shout, celebrate, jump, and a million other reactions. Now, we have a way for you to share your reactions with us.

Last year, SB Nation unveiled the FanPulse survey. This is a weekly multiple choice survey - typically with three to five questions to answer - that covers how you feel about the Dolphins, how you think they will perform in their upcoming game, and a couple of the big things that happened in their game or around the NFL. It really is a quick, easy way to share your views on the Dolphins and their direction.

It was a lot of fun last year, and it gave us a good idea of what the fans were thinking each week.

Now, it is time for you to join us and add your input to the surveys. If you signed up for 2018, you will continue to receive the surveys. If you did not sign up, here is everything you need to join us:

How do I be a part of FanPulse?

It really is simple. Click here and answer the questions. Done.

What can I expect to happen?

About once a week, you will get an email. It’ll ask you a few multiple-choice questions that have to do with the Dolphins. Answer them. We will then discuss the results mid-week.

Will I get any spam?

Nope. You will get one email a week with a survey. Nothing else..

Click here to sign up now!