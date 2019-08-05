Jerome Baker leaves practice with apparent groin injury

The Miami Dolphins are being hit by the injury bug in training camp, but it seems to be contained mostly to the linebackers right now. Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, and Chase Allen have all be sidelined by injuries over the past few days. Mike Hull was moved to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, ending his season without it even beginning. It has been so rough the Dolphins signed Nick DeLuca to provide some depth heading into the preseason schedule.

Add another name to the list of the injured now.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly, Jerome Baker left Monday’s practice with an apparent groin injury. Baker was attempting to cover running back Kenyan Drake on a screen pass when he pulled up, then struggled to get off the field. He left the practice and did not return.

Baker was a third-round pick by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, working his way quickly into the team’s starting lineup. Appearing in all 16 games as a rookie, Baker recorded 79 tackles with three sacks, one interception (with a touchdown), and three passes defensed. This summer, he has been Miami’s top linebacker, taking over as the defensive play caller and working in multiple roles in the new defense.

The Dolphins will likely slow Baker over the next couple of weeks to allow his groin - assuming it is not a serious injury - to fully recover. The team plays the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in their first preseason game, and while Baker has not been ruled out of the game, it would make sense for the Dolphins to keep him sidelined.