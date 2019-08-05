Dolphins training camp 2019: Live updates and chat Day 9 ; Practice start time changes for Monday

The Miami Dolphins are down to the last couple of days of public practices for their 2019 training camp. After cancelling the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend, instead holding a semi-scrimmage practice at the team’s training facility, fans around Miami only have today and tomorrow to get a chance to see the team practice.

Today’s practice had been scheduled for a 10:30am start, but the team on Sunday changed that to 10am. If you are planning to attend, make sure you get there earlier than you had previously planned.

You can keep up with everything below in our Twitter list of the media who will be covering the practice.

Feel free to use the comments at the end of the page to talk about camp, the season, or whatever Dolphins topic you would like. We will be back later today to take a closer look at what happened during today’s practice.

Remaining Dolphins Public Practice Schedule: