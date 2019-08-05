Phinsider Daily: Dolphins’ QB competition tightens, Preston Williams impresses, and Charles Harris shines, as we recap the first week of Training Camp

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) second episode of Phinsider Daily.

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, we recap the first week of Dolphins’ training camp. Did Josh Rosen do enough at Saturday’s scrimmage to earn reps with the 1s? Will his repertoire with Preston Williams, continue throughout the regular season? Could the dynamic duo be Miami’s version of Tom Brady and Randy Moss (j/k)?

How will Charles Harris continue to progress under new head coach Brian Flores? Will he succeed in a 3-4 hybrid defense? Or is it too little, too late for the former first-round draft pick?

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

Follow me on Twitter! @Houtz