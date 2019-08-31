Miami Dolphins 2019 roster: Updated roster following Tunsil, Stills trade

Well that did not last long. All 53-man rosters around the NFL are works in progress, none more-so than the rosters as a result of the league’s change from a 90-man roster to a 53-man limit. All around the NFL, that change happened today, with players being cut, waived, placed on injured reserve, and...traded.
The Miami Dolphins dropped down to the 53-man roster limit, a move that looked like it should last for about a day before waiver claims started coming in. It dd not last an hour. The Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Texas. The move game Miami two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a cornerback/special teams player, Johnson Bademosi, and an offensive lineman, Julien Davenport. Miami also sent a fourth-round pick to the Texans in the deal.
So, with the changes to the roster already, I have made the adjustments to our “initial” roster from earlier in the day.
Here is where the roster stands as of the trade:
Quarterbacks
Halfbacks
Kalen Ballage
Kenyan Drake
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Mark Walton
Fullback
Wide receivers
Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
DeVante Parker
Preston Williams
Albert Wilson
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki
Chris Myarick
Nick O’Leary
Durham Smythe
Offensive line
Evan Boehm
Shaq Calhoun
Julien Davenport
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Danny Isidora
Daniel Kilgore
Isaiah Prince
Chris Reed
Zach Sterup
Defensive ends
Charles Harris
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nate Orchard
Defensive tackles
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Adolphus Washington
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Kiko Alonso
Jerome Baker
Sam Eguavoen
Terrill Hanks
Raekwon McMillan
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Johnson Bademosi
Xavien Howard
Chris Lammons
Eric Rowe
Jomal Wiltz
Safeties
Walt Aikens
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Montre Hartage
Reshad Jones
Bobby McCain
Special teams
John Denney, long snapper
Matt Haack, punter
Jason Sanders, kicker
