Miami Dolphins 2019 roster: Updated roster following Tunsil, Stills trade

Well that did not last long. All 53-man rosters around the NFL are works in progress, none more-so than the rosters as a result of the league’s change from a 90-man roster to a 53-man limit. All around the NFL, that change happened today, with players being cut, waived, placed on injured reserve, and...traded.

The Miami Dolphins dropped down to the 53-man roster limit, a move that looked like it should last for about a day before waiver claims started coming in. It dd not last an hour. The Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Texas. The move game Miami two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a cornerback/special teams player, Johnson Bademosi, and an offensive lineman, Julien Davenport. Miami also sent a fourth-round pick to the Texans in the deal.

So, with the changes to the roster already, I have made the adjustments to our “initial” roster from earlier in the day.

Here is where the roster stands as of the trade:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Halfbacks

Kalen Ballage

Kenyan Drake

Myles Gaskin

Patrick Laird

Mark Walton

Fullback

Chandler Cox

Wide receivers

Jakeem Grant

Allen Hurns

DeVante Parker

Preston Williams

Albert Wilson

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki

Chris Myarick

Nick O’Leary

Durham Smythe

Offensive line

Evan Boehm

Shaq Calhoun

Julien Davenport

Jesse Davis

Michael Deiter

Danny Isidora

Daniel Kilgore

Isaiah Prince

Chris Reed

Zach Sterup

Defensive ends

Charles Harris

Jonathan Ledbetter

Nate Orchard

Defensive tackles

Davon Godchaux

Vincent Taylor

Adolphus Washington

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Kiko Alonso

Jerome Baker

Sam Eguavoen

Terrill Hanks

Raekwon McMillan

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Johnson Bademosi

Xavien Howard

Chris Lammons

Eric Rowe

Jomal Wiltz

Safeties

Walt Aikens

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Montre Hartage

Reshad Jones

Bobby McCain

Special teams

John Denney, long snapper

Matt Haack, punter

Jason Sanders, kicker

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Robert Nkemdiche, DT

Cordrea Tankersley, CB