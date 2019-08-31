 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2019 roster: Updated roster following Tunsil, Stills trade

By Kevin Nogle
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Well that did not last long. All 53-man rosters around the NFL are works in progress, none more-so than the rosters as a result of the league’s change from a 90-man roster to a 53-man limit. All around the NFL, that change happened today, with players being cut, waived, placed on injured reserve, and...traded.

The Miami Dolphins dropped down to the 53-man roster limit, a move that looked like it should last for about a day before waiver claims started coming in. It dd not last an hour. The Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Texas. The move game Miami two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a cornerback/special teams player, Johnson Bademosi, and an offensive lineman, Julien Davenport. Miami also sent a fourth-round pick to the Texans in the deal.

So, with the changes to the roster already, I have made the adjustments to our “initial” roster from earlier in the day.

Here is where the roster stands as of the trade:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick
Josh Rosen

Halfbacks

Kalen Ballage
Kenyan Drake
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Mark Walton

Fullback

Chandler Cox

Wide receivers

Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
DeVante Parker
Preston Williams
Albert Wilson

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki
Chris Myarick
Nick O’Leary
Durham Smythe

Offensive line

Evan Boehm
Shaq Calhoun
Julien Davenport
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Danny Isidora
Daniel Kilgore
Isaiah Prince
Chris Reed
Zach Sterup

Defensive ends

Charles Harris
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nate Orchard

Defensive tackles

Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Adolphus Washington
Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Kiko Alonso
Jerome Baker
Sam Eguavoen
Terrill Hanks
Raekwon McMillan
Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Johnson Bademosi
Xavien Howard
Chris Lammons
Eric Rowe
Jomal Wiltz

Safeties

Walt Aikens
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Montre Hartage
Reshad Jones
Bobby McCain

Special teams

John Denney, long snapper
Matt Haack, punter
Jason Sanders, kicker

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Robert Nkemdiche, DT
Cordrea Tankersley, CB

