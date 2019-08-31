Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 08/31/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the fact that the Miami Dolphins are clearly in a rebuild mode for the future do you think they made the right move by trading both Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for what is described as a bevy of picks? I for one am okay with it if we just flat out robbed the Texans picks wise as every player or set of players or group of players has a price because after all this is a business. So whats your take? Did the team make the right decision with this blockbuster trade?

