Breaking: Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills to Texans

The Miami Dolphins completed their 53-man roster and the trade that almost-happened did not. Laremy Tunsil was still on the Dolphins’ roster at 4pm ET after Jadeveon Clowney refused to head to Miami and instead, the Houston Texans dealt him to the Seattle Seahawks.

Except, everything suddenly has changed.

Multiple reports are now out that the Dolphins will be sending Tunsil to Houston afterall. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the most details of the blockbuster trade, which also include receiver Kenny Stills heading to the Texans while Miami will be receiving multiple draft picks in return.

Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading franchise LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the #Texans in exchange for a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. The moves are contingent on players passing physicals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The move comes as a shock after everything seemed to die down following the Clowney trade to the Seahawks. Miami was believed to not want to trade Tunsil unless they received an overwhelming package in return. Now, it appears they may have gotten exactly that. No details of exactly what the team has received in the “huge package of picks” but we will update that as soon as it is known.

Update 1 (5:32pm ET): The Dolphins will receive at least two first-round picks and a second-round choice in the trade, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Update 2 (5:35pm ET): Armando Salguero reports the picks are a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick.

Update 3 (5:37pm ET): Ian Rapoport adds the Dolphins will also receive cornerback/special teams player Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport.

Update 4 (5:42pm ET): Rapoport adds the Dolphins sent a fourth-round pick to Houston in the trade.

Update 5 (6:40pm ET): Albert Breer adds a 2021 sixth-round pick headed from Miami to Houston in the deal.