Miami Dolphins 2019 roster: Cuts complete leaving initial 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have completed their roster cuts, moving from 90 players down to the league’s regular season, 53-man roster limit. Some of the cuts were expected, some of them became obvious during the process, and some were a surprise. At the end of the day, however, the Dolphins have their initial 53-man roster for the season.
And initial is the key word there. Tomorrow, the Dolphins could be awarded players off waivers or sign free agents to bolster the depth on the roster. They could continue to make trades. Things at the bottom of the roster could continue to churn for the next several days.
Here is where the roster stands as of the end of the cuts:
Quarterbacks
Halfbacks
Kalen Ballage
Kenyan Drake
Myles Gaskin
Patrick Laird
Mark Walton
Fullback
Wide receivers
Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
DeVante Parker
Kenny Stills
Preston Williams
Albert Wilson
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki
Chris Myarick
Nick O’Leary
Durham Smythe
Offensive line
Evan Boehm
Shaq Calhoun
Jesse Davis
Michael Deiter
Danny Isidora
Daniel Kilgore
Isaiah Prince
Chris Reed
Zach Sterup
Laremy Tunsil
Defensive ends
Charles Harris
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nate Orchard
Defensive tackles
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Adolphus Washington
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Kiko Alonso
Jerome Baker
Sam Eguavoen
Terrill Hanks
Raekwon McMillan
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard
Chris Lammons
Eric Rowe
Jomal Wiltz
Safeties
Walt Aikens
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Montre Hartage
Reshad Jones
Bobby McCain
Special teams
John Denney, long snapper
Matt Haack, punter
Jason Sanders, kicker
