Miami Dolphins 2019 roster: Cuts complete leaving initial 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have completed their roster cuts, moving from 90 players down to the league’s regular season, 53-man roster limit. Some of the cuts were expected, some of them became obvious during the process, and some were a surprise. At the end of the day, however, the Dolphins have their initial 53-man roster for the season.

And initial is the key word there. Tomorrow, the Dolphins could be awarded players off waivers or sign free agents to bolster the depth on the roster. They could continue to make trades. Things at the bottom of the roster could continue to churn for the next several days.

Here is where the roster stands as of the end of the cuts:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Halfbacks

Kalen Ballage

Kenyan Drake

Myles Gaskin

Patrick Laird

Mark Walton

Fullback

Chandler Cox

Wide receivers

Jakeem Grant

Allen Hurns

DeVante Parker

Kenny Stills

Preston Williams

Albert Wilson

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki

Chris Myarick

Nick O’Leary

Durham Smythe

Offensive line

Evan Boehm

Shaq Calhoun

Jesse Davis

Michael Deiter

Danny Isidora

Daniel Kilgore

Isaiah Prince

Chris Reed

Zach Sterup

Laremy Tunsil

Defensive ends

Charles Harris

Jonathan Ledbetter

Nate Orchard

Defensive tackles

Davon Godchaux

Vincent Taylor

Adolphus Washington

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Kiko Alonso

Jerome Baker

Sam Eguavoen

Terrill Hanks

Raekwon McMillan

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard

Chris Lammons

Eric Rowe

Jomal Wiltz

Safeties

Walt Aikens

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Montre Hartage

Reshad Jones

Bobby McCain

Special teams

John Denney, long snapper

Matt Haack, punter

Jason Sanders, kicker

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Robert Nkemdiche, DT

Cordrea Tankersley, CB