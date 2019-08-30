Dolphins trade for Colts center Evan Boehm

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday the acquisition of Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Evan Boehm. The guard/center adds depth to the team as the continue to shuffle their offensive line ahead of their September 8 regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami sent an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick to the Ravens in exchange for Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, Boehm played in all 16 games as a rookie for Arizona, including one start. He primarily played right guard for the Cardinals. In 2017, he took over as the starting right guard for the club, but was demoted to a depth player after the first five games. He returned to starting when an injury to Earl Watford forced him back into the position. In all, he played 15 games for Arizona that season with eight starts.

He was waived by the Cardinals at the start of the 2018 season, joining the Los Angeles Rams practice squad a couple of days later. The Colts poached Boehm off the Rams’ practice squad a month into the season, where he played in 11 games with four starts, as the team’s center following an injury to Ryan Kelly.

The Dolphins have already released offensive linemen Kyle Fuller, Michael Dunn, and Aaron Monteiro today as the team works towards the 53-man roster limit. They traded for guard Danny Isidora earlier on Friday.