Dolphins trade for guard Danny Isidora

The Miami Dolphins have traded for Minnesota Vikings guard Danny Isidora, the team announced on Friday. The move will likely bolster an offensive line filled with question marks heading into the 2019 regular season. Miami sent a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Vikings in the deal.

Isidora was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He has appeared in 21 games in the last two years, starting three times. He played college football at the University of Miami.

Trading for Isidora, who was likely to be cut by the Vikings, prevents other teams from putting in a waiver claim and beating Miami to his services.

The Dolphins add Isidora as the team is also preparing for their final roster cuts. Teams must be down from the 90-player preseason limit to the 53-man regular season allowance by 4pm ET on Saturday.

The Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens on September 8 to open the 2019 regular season.