Dolphins Hall of Famer Jim Langer passes away

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer has passed away. He was 71. He is survived by his wife Linda and four children.

Langer, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, his first year of eligibility. He is one of only four Dolphins to receive the first-year election honor, a list that also includes quarterback Dan Marino, wide receiver Paul Warfield, and defensive end Jason Taylor. Langer played for Miami from 1970 to 1979, including serving as the anchor of the team’s two-time Super Bowl winning offensive line. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and was a three-time First-Team and three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Langer set the team’s record for consecutive games played at 128 over nine seasons until a knee injury ended his 1979 season. His straight games streak is still third on the team all-time, trailing current long snapper John Denney and Taylor. He played every offensive snap of the Dolphins’ 1972 Perfect Season, the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

The Dolphins traded Langer to the Minnesota Vikings in 1980, a move he requested so he could finish his career near his hometown of Royalton.

The NCAA named their Division II best offensive lineman of the year award in honor of Langer, who played his college football at South Dakota State. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 1970, but was cut before the season.

Langer is the second member of the Dolphins’ two-time Super Bowl championship teams from the 1970s to pass away this summer. Linebacker Nick Buoniconti passed on July 30.