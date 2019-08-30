Texans come strong in Laremy Tunsil and Jadeveon Clowney trade talks, Dolphins want more

The Miami Dolphins do not want to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They are not completely ruling it out, but they clearly do not want to make that move. A report from the Miami Herald seems to reinforce just how much they do not want to trade a player they see as a cornerstone of the franchise and a major part of their future.

Barry Jackson writes, “The Houston Texans have dangled a first-round draft choice and Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in a proposed trade for Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but the Dolphins have asked for more than that, according to two league sources.” Jackson adds that the Dolphins countered with a request for at least another “high” draft pick.

The Dolphins know what they have in Tunsil. They would like to add Clowney, but they do not want to lose their left tackle who is just entering his prime. Miami’s offensive line is struggling, but there are no questions about the play of Tunsil. There is a reason the Texans are willing to pay an extremely high price for Tunsil, and the Dolphins know it.

The Dolphins have told Tunsil they are not shopping him in trades, but his name continues to come up in the potential talks with the Texans for Clowney. There have been reports that the Dolphins’ locker room would “revolt” if Tunsil, a leader on the team and a player his teammates really seem to like, were to be traded.

Miami would have to be blown away by an offer if they were going to risk that revolt and add another hole to the offensive line by trading Tunsil. Apparently Clowney and a first-round pick are not yet enough to reach a blown-away status.