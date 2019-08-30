Dolphins roster cuts updates and rumors tracker 2019

The NFL Preseason is complete for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time for the most painful part of the summer - NFL roster cuts. The team has to be down to the 53-man roster limit the league uses for the regular season by 4pm Eastern on Saturday.

The Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make at wide receiver as they decide on how many to keep on the roster, and which could potentially be stashed on the practice squad. Running back is also another strength of Miami, which backs will remain on the 53-man roster? Could there be a player or two traded for an elite pass-rusher like Jadeveon Clowney? Who impressed enough vs New Orleans to earn a roster spot?

We will track everything throughout the next couple of days, with all of it consolidated here in one place.

Rumors (as of 4:16pm ET, August 30)

Dolphins working Kiko Alonso trade but are having problems finding partner willing to take contract

The problem with dealing Kiko, I’m told, is primarily his contract which no one so far has wanted. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 30, 2019

Roster Cuts (as of 4:32pm August 30)

Roster Acquisitions

Roster Size (as of 4:32pm August 30)

Current Roster Size: 74 players + 1 exempt (OL Durval Queiroz Neto)

Cuts Remaining: 21

Previous Dolphins Cuts (pre-Preseason Week 4)

SAF - T.J McDonald - Per Ian Rapoport

OL - Will Holden - Per Adam Beasley

RT - Jordan Mills - Per Barry Jackson

TE - Clive Walford - Per Barry Jackson

LB - Chase Allen - Per Adam Beasley

DL - Akeem Spence - Per Adam Beasley