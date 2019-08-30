Dolphins roster cuts updates and rumors tracker 2019

The NFL Preseason is complete for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time for the most painful part of the summer - NFL roster cuts. The team has to be down to the 53-man roster limit the league uses for the regular season by 4pm Eastern on Saturday.
The Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make at wide receiver as they decide on how many to keep on the roster, and which could potentially be stashed on the practice squad. Running back is also another strength of Miami, which backs will remain on the 53-man roster? Could there be a player or two traded for an elite pass-rusher like Jadeveon Clowney? Who impressed enough vs New Orleans to earn a roster spot?
We will track everything throughout the next couple of days, with all of it consolidated here in one place.
Rumors (as of 4:16pm ET, August 30)
- Dolphins working Kiko Alonso trade but are having problems finding partner willing to take contract
The problem with dealing Kiko, I’m told, is primarily his contract which no one so far has wanted.— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 30, 2019
- The Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors continue, with Laremy Tunsil still linked. Miami wants more back from Houston if Tunsil is in consideration.
- 4:16pm ET, 8/30: Kiko Alonso has requested a trade from the Dolphins, according to an NFL Network report.
Roster Cuts (as of 4:32pm August 30)
- Quentin Poling, LB (via his Twitter)
- Trenton Irwin, WR (via Miami Herald)
- Jalen Davis, CB (via Miami Herald)
- Reece Horn, WR (via Miami Herald)
- Joey Mbu, DT (via Miami Herald)
- Tyler Patmon, CB (via Miami Herald)
- Aaron Monteiro, OL (via Barry Jackson)
- Brice Butler, WR (via Barry Jackson)
- Michael Dunn, OL (via Miami Herald)
- David Rivers, CB (via Miami Herald)
- Cory Thomas, DT (via Miami Herald)
- Kyle Fuller, OL (via Miami Herald)
Roster Acquisitions
- Dolphins trade for Danny Isidora, G, from Minnesota Vikings
- Dolphins trade for Evan Boehm, C/G from Indianapolis
Roster Size (as of 4:32pm August 30)
Current Roster Size: 74 players + 1 exempt (OL Durval Queiroz Neto)
Cuts Remaining: 21
Previous Dolphins Cuts (pre-Preseason Week 4)
SAF - T.J McDonald - Per Ian Rapoport
OL - Will Holden - Per Adam Beasley
RT - Jordan Mills - Per Barry Jackson
TE - Clive Walford - Per Barry Jackson
LB - Chase Allen - Per Adam Beasley
DL - Akeem Spence - Per Adam Beasley
