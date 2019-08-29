Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starter for Week 1 vs Ravens

The Miami Dolphins will be hoping for some magic to start the 2019 regular season. After Thursday night’s 16-13 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, head coach Brian Flores officially named Ryan Fitzpatrick the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fitzpatrick had been in a summer-long battle with Josh Rosen for the job.

The move does not come as a surprise, though it will be met with some questions. Fitzpatrick appeared to have an early lead in the position battle, starting in the spring with the team’s offseason training program, including Organized Team Activities and minicamps. Rosen, however, tightened the race during training camp and into the preseason. The battle seemed to be about even as the preseason wound down, leading to questions of why not start the second-year Rosen over the 15-year Fitzpatrick, so you can confirm or deny Rosen as the team’s quarterback of the future.

Miami could look to start Fitzpatrick through the first four games, then reevaluate the starting position during their Week 5 bye.