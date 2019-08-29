Dolphins facing a player ‘revolt’ if Laremy Tunsil traded?

The Miami Dolphins are in discussions with the Houston Texans about acquiring defensive end/linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans are believed to want left tackle Laremy Tunsil in return for Clowney, a move that seems to be outside what the Dolphins could consider. However, there are reports that, should the Texans - or any other team - come in with an overwhelming offer for Tunsil, the Dolphins would have to consider it.

Except, it does not seem like the Dolphins players are ready for Tunsil to be sent away from South Florida.

The Dolphins have told Tunsil’s representatives that they are not shopping him. Now, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, “‘would revolt’ if the Dolphins ship out one of their best and most-liked players on the eve of the regular season.”

Beasley’s source, who he describes as “well placed,” told him, “The backlash would be amazing. Guys would legit revolt.”

The Texans seem intent on making Tunsil part of the trade for Clowney. The Dolphins want Clowney, but do not seem in a hurry to add Tunsil to the exchange. If the players feel this strongly, the Dolphins may want to make sure they do not acquiesce to the Texans demands.