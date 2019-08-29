Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information; Preseason Game Four

Tonight the Miami Dolphins travel to New Orleans Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints in what will serve as the final pre season game for both ball clubs. Both teams are coming off of their “dress rehearsal” games with wins. The Saints defeated the New York Jets 28 to 13 while the Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 22 to 7. Tonight’s game will be the final shot for those players that are on the cuff to impress the coaching staffs enough to win a spot on the final roster. Expect to see most of the high value veterans for both clubs to sit this one out with many not even bothering to wear their uniforms.

Please remember that as with all other posts on the Phinsider that the game live threads still require following of all site rules.

Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints Preseason Game #4