Dolphins vs Saints final score and rapid reactions as Miami finishes the preseason 3-1

Prior to the game, it was known that the Dolphins were going to sit a majority of their starters, including both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Which means there is still uncertainty surrounding the QB competition, among many other positions.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins marched into New Orleans and

Mark Walton looks more like the guy that broke free of a taser than a man on the bubble. I think he makes the 53-man roster and could have long-term value in Miami.

Jake Rudock has looked better than Ryan Fitzpatrick this summer. Obviously, it’s against inferior competition, but he’s been solid. Not sure Miami will keep three quarterbacks, though Jim Caldwell does have a soft spot for Rudock.

Dwayne Hendrix nearly killed Teddy Bridgewater... Which is okay since he tucked his tail and ran back to New Orleans.

Patrick Laird is a lock to make the 53-man roster IMO

Jason Sanders = $$$

Dolphins are struggling to get any sort of pressure on Bridgewater, who started out slow but just drove the Saints downfield for a score 7-6

Torry McTyer has been around the football, but just got beat in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown. The Dolphins desperately need help in the secondary, but whether or not he’s on the 53 has yet to be decided.

Jake Rudock has ice in his veins and marches the Dolphins downfield before the half to take a 13-7 lead.

HALFTIME

I had to put my daughter to bed but I missed the beginning of the half.

Rudock continues to impress and looks like he could make the 53-man roster.

Taysom Hill looks like the better backup QB in New Orleans. Miami’s third-string defense, almost gave the game away but Miami came through late.

New Orleans decided to go for the win, and the Dolphins broke up a pass in the endzone to hold onto the victory.

As we type this, Brian Flores is expected to make a decision on the Dolphins’ starting QB.

