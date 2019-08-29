The Phinsider Dolphins FanShop

You get out of your car and feel the sun beating down on you, the humidity sticking to you, and the slight scent of saltwater on the air. There is no place like pulling into the parking lots at Hard Rock Stadium before a Miami Dolphins game.

The only team with a history that includes a Perfect Season, a team that once went undefeated for a decade against a division rival, a team that has the biggest single-season turn-around in league history, and a team that, in aqua and orange, looks like no other franchise in the league.

That is your team. That is your home. And that is the passion that courses through your veins. The Phinsider has been with you for so much of that ride, starting in 2006, bringing you news, rumors, and discussion. Now, we are bringing you the next step in our evolution!

Welcome to The Phinsider Team Shop!