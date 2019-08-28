Phinsider Daily: Why the Dolphins should trade for Jadeveon Clowney and what it means for the future of the franchise

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) fourth episode of Phinsider Daily

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, we address the Dolphins’ interest in Houston Texan’s pass-rusher, Jadeveon Clowney. What would it take for Miami to land the superstar defensive end? Could Laremy Tunsil be involved? (no) And what type of compensation would it cost?

We also look over the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, and try to figure out which players could be moved to land the play-maker. After Kenny Stills was held out of practice, could he be on the move? What about running back Kenyan Drake, who just shed his walking boot a few days ago? Albert Wilson? The list can go on and on.

Lastly, we discuss how Clowney will fit in Flores’ defense and what we can expect from the team in 2019 and beyond.

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

