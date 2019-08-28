Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
David Andrews dealing with blood clots in his lungs, but what does it mean? - Pats Pulpit
New England’s starting center was recently hospitalized.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How Do You Solve A Problem Like Deontay? - Gang Green Nation
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett presents an interesting conundrum for the Jets and perhaps an example of NFL roster building.
Burnett is a 6’ 0", 186 pound wide receiver for the New York Jets. He...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Andrew Luck is a hero for quitting the Indianapolis Colts, so why was Vontae Davis a Buffalo Bills villain? - Buffalo Rumblings
The Internet needs to check itself
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Does a hypothetical Kenneth Dixon to Houston trade make sense? - Baltimore Beatdown
The Texans need a running back, and the Ravens have depth to spare.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers Randy Fichtner provides a shocking quote regarding TE Vance McDonald - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are thin at TE, but according to Randy Fichtner the answer isn’t more Vance McDonald.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals News: Damion Willis, Michael Jordan will start; Billy Price benched; John Ross returns - Cincy Jungle
John Ross also made his return to practice, but it sounds like he may lose his starting spot as well.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns appear to have released Jaelen Strong - Dawgs By Nature
Veteran wide receiver Tweets a "thank you" to Cleveland, but team has not officially announced a move.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
A Texans Fan’s Thoughts On Andrew Luck’s Retirement - Battle Red Blog
My unpopular opinion is that the Colts’ quarterback made the right choice.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
What can we take away from the preseason performance of the Titans starters? - Music City Miracles
The Titans starters are unlikely to see the field in Chicago so what can we learn from their work in the lead up to the 2019 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on final roster cuts this week: ‘I think people who are immune to that are bullshitting’ - Big Cat Country
If there’s one thing Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has stayed consistent on during his tenure as head coach, it’s that he hates (and I mean hates) final roster cuts during the...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
This Season, It’s ‘Brissett or Bust’ for the Colts, But Then What? - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a massive blow to their season’s Super Bowl aspirations this past weekend (before it even started), as franchise quarterback Andrew Luck shockingly retired.
H...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos’ first-team offense is a concern, but starting defense looks dominant - Mile High Report
Mile High Report’s Jeffrey Essary appeared in his weekly segment with the "Morning Blitz" to review the previous game but also look ahead to the start of the regular season - is it a problem that the offense can’t score a touchdown?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Melvin Gordon’s holdout likely to extend into regular season - Bolts From The Blue
It is looking more and more as though Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is not going to let his complete absence of leverage stop him from sitting out regular season games in pursuit...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
ESPN places Raiders WR Antonio Brown outside top 25 NFL players, predicts he will have worst numbers since becoming full time starter - Silver And Black Pride
Just under a month ago the NFL Network put out their top 100 which is compiled based on votes among their piers. Antonio Brown came in at number 7 as the top wide receiver in the NFL. Well, it...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs sign Matt Moore to replace quarterback Chad Henne - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs wasted no time to find a replacement for Henne, who was injured in Saturday’s game against the 49ers
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones’ hustle play earns plaudits from Pat Shurmur - Big Blue View
After throwing an interception, hustling quarterback causes a fumble
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Eagles going to acquire Jadeveon Clowney? - Bleeding Green Nation
Let’s examine.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
This breakdown of Tony Pollard is an absolute must watch - Blogging The Boys
The Tony Pollard hype is being experienced by many.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Key position battles, bubble players, and story lines: What we’ve learned from the Redskins preseason - Hogs Haven
The story line of the Redskins 2019 campaign is a team that is quite underrated - What are the takeaways from what we’ve seen so far?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Former Packers safety Josh Jones cleared waivers - Acme Packing Company
Jones is now free to sign with any NFL team.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions officially sign QB Luis Perez, release QB David Fales - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions made an official QB swap on Tuesday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears Superlative Predictions for 2019: Don’t forget about... - Windy City Gridiron
In this seven-part, sensational, superlative series, we’re giving our picks for the 2019 Chicago Bears. Next up is the Bear you don’t want to forget about.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Does Performance Matter to Mike Zimmer? - Daily Norseman
We hear a lot about creating competition in the off-season and training camp, and the importance of performing well - but what does it matter if no changes are made?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins activated from PUP list - Canal Street Chronicles
The defensive tackle seems to be ahead of schedule from an Achilles injury that took him down last season in the divisional round.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Who are the Falcons roster locks heading into the final preseason game? - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are really deciding on, at most, about a quarter of their 53 man roster.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton Injury Update: The walking boot has already come off - Cat Scratch Reader
Cam’s mid-foot sprain is progressing as rapidly as the team had hoped, by all accounts.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Jameis Winston’s growth evident in the midst of Bucs offensive struggle - Bucs Nation
Under pressure seemingly ever time he dropped back, the Bucs quarterback kept his team in the fight.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL trade rumors: John Elway approached the 49ers about trading for one of their backup QBs - Niners Nation
Will this become a theme?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Three things I liked and three things I didn’t from Kyler Murray’s third preseason start - Revenge of the Birds
Kyler Murray took a licking last time out against the Raiders. How did he rebound against the Vikings in his final preseason start?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Now that it’s over, here’s how Andrew Luck looks next to Russell Wilson - Field Gulls
Two photos. That’s it.
The day was April 27, 2012. I was on an elliptical at a 24 Hour Fitness in Carson, California, trying my darndest to get in shape for the dozenth or so time in my life. It...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Breakout candidates for the NFC West - Turf Show Times
Let’s take a look around the division and pick four players who have the most breakout potential.
