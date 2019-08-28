Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

David Andrews dealing with blood clots in his lungs, but what does it mean? - Pats Pulpit

New England’s starting center was recently hospitalized.





How Do You Solve A Problem Like Deontay? - Gang Green Nation

Wide receiver Deontay Burnett presents an interesting conundrum for the Jets and perhaps an example of NFL roster building.

Burnett is a 6’ 0", 186 pound wide receiver for the New York Jets. He...





Andrew Luck is a hero for quitting the Indianapolis Colts, so why was Vontae Davis a Buffalo Bills villain? - Buffalo Rumblings

The Internet needs to check itself

AFC NORTH:

Does a hypothetical Kenneth Dixon to Houston trade make sense? - Baltimore Beatdown

The Texans need a running back, and the Ravens have depth to spare.





Steelers Randy Fichtner provides a shocking quote regarding TE Vance McDonald - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are thin at TE, but according to Randy Fichtner the answer isn’t more Vance McDonald.





Bengals News: Damion Willis, Michael Jordan will start; Billy Price benched; John Ross returns - Cincy Jungle

John Ross also made his return to practice, but it sounds like he may lose his starting spot as well.





Cleveland Browns appear to have released Jaelen Strong - Dawgs By Nature

Veteran wide receiver Tweets a "thank you" to Cleveland, but team has not officially announced a move.

AFC SOUTH:

A Texans Fan’s Thoughts On Andrew Luck’s Retirement - Battle Red Blog

My unpopular opinion is that the Colts’ quarterback made the right choice.





What can we take away from the preseason performance of the Titans starters? - Music City Miracles

The Titans starters are unlikely to see the field in Chicago so what can we learn from their work in the lead up to the 2019 season.





Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on final roster cuts this week: ‘I think people who are immune to that are bullshitting’ - Big Cat Country

If there’s one thing Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has stayed consistent on during his tenure as head coach, it’s that he hates (and I mean hates) final roster cuts during the...





This Season, It’s ‘Brissett or Bust’ for the Colts, But Then What? - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a massive blow to their season’s Super Bowl aspirations this past weekend (before it even started), as franchise quarterback Andrew Luck shockingly retired.

H...

AFC WEST:

Broncos’ first-team offense is a concern, but starting defense looks dominant - Mile High Report

Mile High Report’s Jeffrey Essary appeared in his weekly segment with the "Morning Blitz" to review the previous game but also look ahead to the start of the regular season - is it a problem that the offense can’t score a touchdown?





Melvin Gordon’s holdout likely to extend into regular season - Bolts From The Blue

It is looking more and more as though Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is not going to let his complete absence of leverage stop him from sitting out regular season games in pursuit...





ESPN places Raiders WR Antonio Brown outside top 25 NFL players, predicts he will have worst numbers since becoming full time starter - Silver And Black Pride

Just under a month ago the NFL Network put out their top 100 which is compiled based on votes among their piers. Antonio Brown came in at number 7 as the top wide receiver in the NFL. Well, it...





Chiefs sign Matt Moore to replace quarterback Chad Henne - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs wasted no time to find a replacement for Henne, who was injured in Saturday’s game against the 49ers

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones’ hustle play earns plaudits from Pat Shurmur - Big Blue View

After throwing an interception, hustling quarterback causes a fumble





NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Eagles going to acquire Jadeveon Clowney? - Bleeding Green Nation

Let’s examine.





This breakdown of Tony Pollard is an absolute must watch - Blogging The Boys

The Tony Pollard hype is being experienced by many.





Key position battles, bubble players, and story lines: What we’ve learned from the Redskins preseason - Hogs Haven

The story line of the Redskins 2019 campaign is a team that is quite underrated - What are the takeaways from what we’ve seen so far?

NFC NORTH:

Former Packers safety Josh Jones cleared waivers - Acme Packing Company

Jones is now free to sign with any NFL team.





Detroit Lions officially sign QB Luis Perez, release QB David Fales - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions made an official QB swap on Tuesday.





Chicago Bears Superlative Predictions for 2019: Don’t forget about... - Windy City Gridiron

In this seven-part, sensational, superlative series, we’re giving our picks for the 2019 Chicago Bears. Next up is the Bear you don’t want to forget about.





Does Performance Matter to Mike Zimmer? - Daily Norseman

We hear a lot about creating competition in the off-season and training camp, and the importance of performing well - but what does it matter if no changes are made?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins activated from PUP list - Canal Street Chronicles

The defensive tackle seems to be ahead of schedule from an Achilles injury that took him down last season in the divisional round.





Who are the Falcons roster locks heading into the final preseason game? - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are really deciding on, at most, about a quarter of their 53 man roster.





Cam Newton Injury Update: The walking boot has already come off - Cat Scratch Reader

Cam’s mid-foot sprain is progressing as rapidly as the team had hoped, by all accounts.





Jameis Winston’s growth evident in the midst of Bucs offensive struggle - Bucs Nation

Under pressure seemingly ever time he dropped back, the Bucs quarterback kept his team in the fight.

NFC WEST:

NFL trade rumors: John Elway approached the 49ers about trading for one of their backup QBs - Niners Nation

Will this become a theme?





Three things I liked and three things I didn’t from Kyler Murray’s third preseason start - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray took a licking last time out against the Raiders. How did he rebound against the Vikings in his final preseason start?





Now that it’s over, here’s how Andrew Luck looks next to Russell Wilson - Field Gulls

Two photos. That’s it.

The day was April 27, 2012. I was on an elliptical at a 24 Hour Fitness in Carson, California, trying my darndest to get in shape for the dozenth or so time in my life. It...





Breakout candidates for the NFC West - Turf Show Times

Let’s take a look around the division and pick four players who have the most breakout potential.