Miami Dolphins: My whirlwind weekend with the Laremy Tunsil news, more on Jadeveon Clowney, and other trade wins

The trade winds are blowing hard in Miami.

On Friday evening, I reported that the Miami Dolphins were making just about everyone on their team available and that Laremy Tunsil was included in that. On Saturday morning, Tony Pauline confirmed this.

Then, all hell broke loose. What exactly went down? Why did we mention his name? And is the truth as black and white as it seems? I take you through my whirlwind weekend with a look behind the scenes of how this all went down.

I also give an update on Jadeveon Clowney and touch briefly on the trade rumors surrounding Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, and others on the team.

