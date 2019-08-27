Dolphins release four veterans ahead of the roster cut deadline

With the deadline to trim the roster down to 53-players on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins are getting a head start.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have cut offensive tackle Jordan Mills and have released tight end Clive Walford with an injury settlement. Salguero noted that Walford was seen in a walking boot after suffering a right leg injury. Walford will be eligible to sign with a new team once fully healthy.

Mills, 28, played six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Buffalo Bills before he signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins this past offseason. The deal had just $1 million in guarantees. During the preseason, Mills struggled mightily when filling in for Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. He was in contention to start at right tackle before the team decided to move Jesse Davis over from right guard.

As of now, the Dolphins have a starting offensive line consisting of Tunsil (LT), rookie Michael Deiter (LG), Daniel Kilgore (C), rookie Shaq Calhoun (RG), and Davis (RT). Zach Sterup, Isaiah Prince, and Jaryd Jones-Smith make up the rest of the tackle depth chart behind Tunsil and Davis.

As for Walford, he was fighting an uphill battle all offseason against a relatively deep tight end group. Mike Gesicki, who is entering his second year with the team after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, is a lock to make the team based on his untapped potential alone. Durham Smythe and Nick O’Leary have both impressed during the preseason in their respective roles, and veteran Dwayne Allen has a history with head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea stemming from their time together in New England.

UPDATE

The Dolphins have also released defensive tackle Akeem Spence and waived linebacker Chase Allen with an injury designation.

Spence started all 16 games for Miami last season and racked up 42 tackles and two sacks. Spence’s release shows that the Dolphins have immense confidence in rookie first-round draft pick Christian Wilkins, as well as Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor in the team’s defensive line rotation.

Allen, 25, played in five games for the Dolphins last season and started one before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. He was a key special teams player and one of the team’s primary reserves at the linebacker position. If Allen clears waivers, he will revert to Miami’s injured reserve list.

