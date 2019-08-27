Dolphins quarterback competition could be decided in final preseason game versus Saints

This Thursday will be the last preseason game for the Miami Dolphins, before the September 8th, 2019 regular season home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

If he is going to do it, the time is now for Josh Rosen to overtake Ryan Fitzpatrick in the team’s quarterback competition, and he could do it by having a strong performance against the New Orleans Saints. I’m strongly rooting for Rosen to overtake Fitzpatrick and show the that he is ready to lead the Dolphins. A lot of the fans want Rosen to win the starting job as we already have seen what Fitzpatrick brings to the table. The Dolphins coaching staff, led by Brian Flores, is not going to just hand the starting role to Rosen because they traded a second round pick for him. He has to earn the respect of the staff and clearly win the top spot on the depth chart.

It is important for Rosen to show that he has the traits of becoming a franchise quarterback. The Dolphins organization is hungry for a player that will lead the position for years to come, finally giving the team the player they have been hunting for since Dan Marino retired. If Rosen cannot beat Fitzpatrick in this competition, however, it could be back to the drawing board, with the team needing to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. I hope that the Dolphins will be able to use their draft picks to focus on the offensive line in 2020, but that requires Rosen to show he is the franchise quarterback that landed in Miami’s lap this year. If Rosen cannot beat Fitzpatrick, that would likely mean the Dolphins must start all over again, after again failing on finding the franchise quarterback.

I’m heavily rooting for Rosen to win the starting position. Rosen, in the first three preseason games has out played Fitzpatrick. It would be mean nothing if Rosen doesn’t have a strong performance against the Saints. He has shown that he has pocket awareness, which is important because Miami’s offensive line has struggled. I know that this a preseason game, but this quarterback competition could decide the future plans of the organization.

The time is now for Rosen to show everyone that he is ready to take the quarterback position by having a strong performance on Thursday against the Saints.

Notes

Miami Dolphins will play the New Orleans Saints this Thursday with kickoff set at 8 pm.

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson expects to play in week one against the Baltimore Ravens.

Running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver DeVante Parker returned to practice on Monday after missing time with injuries

Follow me at asimancas305 for your latest Miami Dolphins updates