Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 08/26/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is who do you expect to have the most rushing yards this season for the Miami Dolphins? As the “depth chart” currently sits on MiamiDolphins.com both Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake are the starter...not sure what that means or if the team is just claiming that they are equal at this point. Ballage, much to my surprise was early on in camp named the starter when Drake was clearly the starter last season. Maybe it will wind up being one of the quarterbacks with the way the offensive line has looked, assuming either makes it through the season in one piece. Give me your thoughts below.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.