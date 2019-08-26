Drew Rosenhaus believes Josh Rosen will be named the Dolphins’ starting QB

It won’t be long now before the regular season is finally here.

And before the Dolphins take the field Sunday, September 8th vs the Baltimore Ravens, Coach Flores has a decision to make. A very, very important decision, that could pay dividends not only in 2019, but 2020 and beyond.

That’s right, folks.

The quarterback competition that many believed was over before it started, is headed into its final week. And although many praised Ryan Fitzpatrick for his play in OTAs and training camp, the same player has yet to translate, even if it is just preseason football.

However, despite Josh Rosen looking like the better quarterback throughout preseason. Brian Flores insists no decision has been made. Yet.

Brian Flores doesn't know who the Week 1 starter is "just yet. ... Both guys have strengths, weaknesses and things that we like." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 25, 2019

Now whether you believe Coach Flores knows who the starting QB is or not, this should bode well for Rosen. After all, Rosen has continued to improve each and every week during OTAs and training camp. And although his performance in preseason has not been great, he does appear to be the better of the two quarterbacks. And sports agent, Drew Rosenhaus agrees.

Rosenhaus was on WSVN 7 Sports to weigh in on the 2019 Dolphins and gave his own educated guess, on who the team’s starting QB would be heading into the regular season.

So sports agent @RosenhausSports told @7SportsXtra that he believes Josh Rosen will be named the Dolphins starter. He’s guessing, but his guesses are usually educated ones. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 26, 2019

As Omar suggested, this is just a guess. But as we’ve learned in the past, when Rosenhaus speaks, we should listen. That doesn’t necessarily mean Rosen will be the starting QB. But if this was truly an open competition, there should be little debate as to who the starting QB is in 2019.

#InJoshRosenWeTrust

This article was written by Josh Houtz (@houtz)