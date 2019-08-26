Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Deep dive on the Brian Flores defense with Mark Schofield

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

Here’s what’s in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily, and make sure you follow me on Twitter @ASuttonPFN!

I’ll interview one of the sharpest minds on the Brian Flores defense: Inside the Pylon’s Mark Schofield. Call me old fashioned, but as NFL fans collectively catch their breath before the regular season, let’s take stock in the man the Dolphins hired and why.

~ How does the “front 6”, sometimes employing smaller players in “LB areas” of the field, function to be effective against the run?

~ How does Flores’ scheme use deception to create pressure?

~ How close is the Miami defense to having the personnel that Flores is used to working with?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Daily!

Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider.