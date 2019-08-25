Dolphins release T.J. McDonald

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday night they had released safety T.J. McDonald. The move comes as a surprise as McDonald, when healthy, had been working as the starting strong safety. The move should end speculation that the Dolphins will be looking to move on from pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

McDonald joined the Dolphins in 2017, signing as a free agent. He recorded 129 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. A six-year veteran, McDonald started his career as a third-round pick of the then St. Louis Rams, playing four seasons for the club.

The Dolphins will save $1.4 million against the salary cap this year with the move. They will carry $4.6 million in dead money. They will also have $1.9 million in dead money in 2020 from the move

Miami has a road game against the New Orleans Saints remaining before the team reaches final cuts and the start of the regular season. The team has been linked to several potential trades this weekend, which could continue to shake up the roster.