Andrew Luck retires ahead of 2019 season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring. The unexpected news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and has since been confirmed by the 2012 first-overall draft pick. The news broke during the Colts’ Preseason Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Luck leaves the game as he deals with another injury, this time a calf/ankle/foot injury that had him sidelined for the preseason with speculation he would also miss playing time in the regular season. This follows when he missed the entire 2017 season following shoulder surgery.

Since being selected, Luck has started 86 games, throwing for 23,671 yards on 2000-for-3290 passing, giving him a 60.8 percent career completion rate. He had 171 touchdowns, including the 40 in 2014 to lead the league. He threw 83 interceptions in his career and has an 89.5 career passer rating. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, including last year when he was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year.

The Colts will likely now turn to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

