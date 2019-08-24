Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 08/24/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is following our third pre-season game where the Miami Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, which of the two quarterbacks do you consider in the lead? Does their ability to win now affect your view of who should actually start? Okay, I guess that was two questions but you can handle it.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.