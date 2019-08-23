Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game week 3 — the good, the bad, and the ugly

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins scored a touchdown and two point conversion to take the lead with 34 seconds left in the 4th quarter vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but would ultimately stumble and lose the week 2 preseason showdown 16-14.

Matthew Cannata, A-A-Ron Sutton, and Josh Houtz break down the Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game immediately following its completion. The “dress rehearsal” will help put the finishing touches on the roster, and we’ll touch on the myriad of questions we were left with watching the game unfold.

Monday: Josh Houtz takes a gander at the depth chart ahead of the dress rehearsal with the Jacksonville Jaguars (while holding his newborn daughter)

Tuesday: A-A-Ron Sutton talks the quarterback quandary and whether Kiko Alonso is on the roster bubble with Kevin Nogle

Wednesday: Matthew Cannata dissects the Jakeem Grant extension, Brian Flores and Kenny Stills, and more

Thursday: Houtz previews the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game

