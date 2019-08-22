Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information; Preseason Game Three

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in what will serve as the third preseason game and a “dress rehearsal” game for both clubs. Miami is 1 and 1 coming into this weeks game after dropping last weeks contest to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jaguars have yet to pick up a win this preseason losing week one to the Baltimore Ravens and then last week to the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the closest thing we as fans will see as real regular season football as next weeks final preseason contest will see most of the known starters rested.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins Preseason Game #3