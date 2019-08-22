‘Hebrew Hammer’ Escapes Cards’ Slammer

Going into the 2019 NFL draft, one of the worst kept secrets in the league was that the Arizona Cardinals were going to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. This, of course, left Arizona’s 2018 first round pick, Josh Rosen, wondering what his future would be. As far back as late February, the Dolphins were reported to be interested in Rosen.

For once, however, Miami didn’t overpay for a player, in either money or draft capital. Rosen, for his part, seemed grateful for the new start to his career being traded to the Dolphins afforded him. If there is any team likely to finish with as bad or worse a record than the Dolphins this season, the Arizona Cardinals would seem to be that team. The Birds haven’t won a championship since 1947, but they do happen to be the only NFL team to have an undefeated record at home in the playoffs. Of course, when you’ve only played a total of five home games in the postseason in the entire history of your franchise, that mark loses some of its luster.

I’ve got to tell you, the more I see of this Rosen fellow, the more I like him. Practically unflappable mentally, he possesses the kind of steady, even keeled temperament that’s so vital at the most important position in a high stakes game. As is the case for the best coaches, an NFL quarterback can never allow himself to get too high or too low. I believe Josh Rosen is that type of QB. As one of our readers pointed out recently, an NFL.com piece by Brian Baldinger demonstrates Rosen’s poise in the pocket under pressure, and his ability to survey the field, going through all his reads before making the throw. When he does throw it, he has a sweet stroke, neat, compact and efficient. I’m surprised more people aren’t talking about Rosen’s quick release; I would venture to say that his release is the fastest I’ve seen by a Dolphins quarterback since you-know-who retired.

Like his newly hired head coach, Josh Rosen has been put into a challenging situation with the Dolphins this season, but this is why NFL players and coaches are paid the kind of money they’re paid, to do their job to the best of their ability, no matter the circumstances. Sure, Miami will probably draft another QB next year, but for the time being, the Dolphins seem content to let Rosen fight the good fight, and like a lot of folks, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.