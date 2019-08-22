Jaguars at Dolphins: How to watch, online stream, odds, more for 2019 Preseason Week 3

The Miami Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday in the “dress-rehearsal” game of the preseason. Miami comes into this game after losing last week in the final minute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dropping them to 1-1 on the preseason. The Jaguars are 0-2, having been shutout by the Baltimore Ravens in their first game, then dropping last week’s game to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tonight’s game will be the closest to a regular season game we will see this summer, with both teams expected to play the majority of their starters a significant number of snaps. Starters could see playing time for the entire first half, and possibly come back out after halftime and take a series or two in the third quarter.
Everything you need to know to watch Thursday’s game is below:
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-1)
Preseason Week 3
August 22, 2019
Game time: 8pm ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Weather: 81˚F, Scattered Thunderstorms
TV Coverage: Fox (National broadcast)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
NFL Network Replays: Saturday (8/24) at 4:30am ET; Monday (8/26) at 10am ET
Radio Network: Westwood One; SiriusXM
Online streaming: FoxSports.com; NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); fuboTV
Odds: Dolphins -2 | O/U: 37.5
Dolphins Preseason Schedule
PS Week 1 (8/8) - vs. Falcons - W 34-27
PS Week 2 (8/16) - @ Buccaneers - L 14-16
PS Week 3 (8/22) - vs. Jaguars (8pm ET)
PS Week 4 (8/29) - @ Saints (8pm ET)
