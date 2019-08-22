Phinsider Daily: A Preview of the Miami Dolphins Week 3 matchup vs the Jacksonville Jaguars

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) fourth episode of Phinsider Daily

pOn today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, I break down the Dolphins Week 3 match-up vs their interstate rival the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With so much riding on tonight’s dress rehearsal, which players will seize the moment and prove their worth on the 53-man roster? Can Josh Rosen close the gap between Ryan Fitzpatrick, or has a decision already been made internally?

How will the rest of the offense perform, and which of these players could be on the chopping black with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon?

We then turn our attention to the defense, and try to narrow down which player’s stock is up, and which is down. How will the linebackers shape up, with key injuries to Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan. And what can we expect from the secondary heading into the regular season

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

