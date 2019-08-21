Dolphins’ WR Jakeem Grant signs 4-year contract extension

In the past, it seemed crazy to think the Dolphins would sign a player before ever playing out the final year of their contract. And sure there were a few players that went against this trend, but overall, Miami rarely signed their homegrown talent. However, as we were reminded a short time ago, Mike Tannenbaum is no longer in charge of this organization—and GM Chris Grier is doing whatever he can to put his mark on this once historic franchise.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins agreed to a 4-year contract extension with their big-play wide receiver, Jakeem Grant

The four-year deal for the #Dolphins big-play receiver and returner is now done, source said. https://t.co/aZ1eymSSKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019

Grant, 26, has missed most of the offseason recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered during the 2018 season. Over his three-year career, Grant combined for 34 receptions, 471 yards, and 4 touchdowns. He also made a name for himself as a return man, and remains one of the fastest players in all of football.

It is anyone’s guess how much of a factor Grant will be early on in the 2019 season. But based on his 4-year contract extension, he projects to be a key contributor in Miami’s offense, for many years to come.

Well done, Chris Grier.

The deal has been made official: