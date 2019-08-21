Time is running out for WR DeVante Parker

Once again Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is Injured again. This time he is dealing with a foot issue. leading to him missing practice on Tuesday. This is nothing new for Parker, who was drafted in 2015 with the 14th overall selection.

The responses I received from Dolphins fans on twitter wasn’t anything new. Some ”Dolphins fans” are labeling him a ”bust.” Parker has potential but has not been able to display it on the field. When a player gets drafted in the first-round, as Parker did, fans expect the player to perform at a high level. Parker hasn’t done that, unfortunately, because injuries have caused him to spend large amounts of time on the sidelines and not on the field.

In 2015, as a rookie, Parker missed three preseason games due to a broken screw in his surgically repaired left foot. In that same year, Parker tore a scar tissue in his repaired left foot and missed two games in the regular season. He only started in five games and finished that season with 26 receptions for 494 yards. During the 2016 NFL season, Parker missed time with a hamstring injury and did not play in the preseason opener. He also missed the last preseason game and the regular season opener. The list of injuries for Parker goes on and on.

Dolphins fans want to see the capabilities of Parker on the field, but the history of injuries continues to haunt Parker. The Dolphins have a new regime and gave Parker the opportunity to resurrect his Dolphins career by signing him to a contract extension in the offseason. It looks like Parker’s time as a member of the Dolphins organization is running out and the long list of Dolphins draft selections that have failed grows.

Parker could save his Dolphins career, but at this point the thoughts of that is just a dream. Time is running out for Parker and this is becoming a nightmare for Dolphins fans. Another first-round draft selection “bust” added to the list

Miami Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars this Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium kickoff set at 8 pm.

