Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots’ punter competition is over; Ryan Allen has been released - Pats Pulpit

New England hands the job to rookie Jake Bailey.





From the Ashes: Possible Roster Cuts Who Could Help the Jets - Gang Green Nation

Every year someone gets unexpectedly cut





Comparing LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore through the first two weeks Buffalo Bills preaseason - Buffalo Rumblings

We compare the usage and performance of Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy so far in the 2019 preseason

AFC NORTH:

Ravens must find ways to utilize Justice Hill this season - Baltimore Beatdown

Justice is a dish best served with speed.





3 Steelers mentioned by Mike Tomlin in Saturday’s press conference - Behind the Steel Curtain

Coach Tomlin addressed the media and answered questions following the Steelers practice at the UPMC spots complex





Bengals preseason Week 2 rookie report: Early draft picks lead the victory charge - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati’s 17-0 second half run was due in large part to the performances of the rookies they’ll be relying on in the regular season.





Cleveland Browns kicking woes: Freddie Kitchens is not happy - Dawgs By Nature

Don’t be surprised to see one or more kickers invited to camp before all is said and done.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Offensive Line Update: Tytus Howard Broke His Finger - Battle Red Blog

There are new details regarding the Texans up front.





Derrick Henry injury update Titans RB returns to practice - Music City Miracles

Derrick Henry returned to the practice field for the Titans today. It was the first time he has practiced since he was injured early on the first day of training camp. The initial diagnosis on the...





Marqise Lee cleared for practice, taken off PUP list - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars received a bit of positive news on the injury front Saturday, as the team’s medical staff cleared wide receiver Marqise Lee to return to practice. The team officially removed Lee from...





Potential Contract Extensions for Colts Players - Stampede Blue

Which Colts players could still get contract extensions before the season starts?

AFC WEST:

8 things we learned from Denver Broncos loss to San Francisco 49ers - Mile High Report

Here’s what we learned about the Denver Broncos from their 24-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.





Chargers safety Derwin James will likely be out at least 3 months - Bolts From The Blue

We now have additional information regarding Los Angeles Chargers superstar safety Derwin James and, well, it is not great. According to MIke Garafolo of NFL Network, James is set to undergo...





Antonio Brown has filed another grievance with the NFL to get to wear his old helmet for another year - Silver And Black Pride

I just can’t.





Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp tore his ACL and MCL, per report - Arrowhead Pride

Friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick confirms the initial diagnosis — Kemp’s season is over.

NFC EAST:

Film Study: Checking in on the Giants’ offensive tackle depth - Big Blue View

Taking a closer look at Nick Gates and Chad Slade





Josh McCown: Five things to know about the new Eagles quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Get to know Philadelphia’s new QB.





Report: Ezekiel Elliott and agent Rocky Arceneaux found Jerry Jones’ “Zeke who?” comment disrespectful - Blogging The Boys

Jerry Jones’ comments about Zeke might not have been so funny.





Kelvin Harmon impressed the hell out of me by getting called for two offensive pass interference penalties - Hogs Haven

Let’s look at Harmon’s plays versus Cincinnati, and consider what the wide receiver unit is likely to look like for the Week 1 game in Philly.

NFC NORTH:

Building a better team is the best path to protecting against an Aaron Rodgers injury - Acme Packing Company

Brett Hundley’s struggles in 2017 reignited the debate about the Packers’ backup plan for their star QB. With DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle looking shaky, the question persists. But Green Bay should be focused on the bolstering the team around Rodgers, not behind him.





Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford says back issue no longer a problem - Pride Of Detroit

Stafford’s recent rest has nothing to do with last year’s back injury, per the Lions quarterback.





Right now Mitchell Trubisky is an average QB - Windy City Gridiron

In this four-part round-table discussion, several of us weigh in on the Chicago Bears quarterback while discussing where he is now, how his development is going, and where we think he’ll end up.





How warm is Mike Zimmer’s coaching seat? - Daily Norseman

At least one pundit thinks it’s getting a little toasty

NFC SOUTH:

Life of a Saint: Jabari Greer - Canal Street Chronicles

Greer speaks about the influence of family, what the 2009 Super Bowl run was like and the most influential person in his quest to the NFL.





Report: Julio Jones may receive new contract this week, but really this time - The Falcoholic

Finally, it’s (possibly) happening!





Panthers 14 Bills 27: it’s not like there was a real Plan B after Cam Newton - Cat Scratch Reader

Finally, a preseason game that told us something we already knew.





For Jameis Winston The Future Is Now - Bucs Nation

Outside of the game, this week is a huge opportunity for Winston to show the country what he can do.

NFC WEST:

49ers-Broncos live updates: Three bad series for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Welcome back, Jimmy G





The good, the bad, and the ugly of Kyler Murray’s second preseason game - Revenge of the Birds

After Kyler Murray’s solid preseason debut, hopes were high going into last Thursday’s game against the Raiders. Cardinals fans were hoping to see the kid gloves come off a bit against a team that...





Running backs may not matter, but “interchangeable” is an overstatement - Field Gulls

The trend of fewer and fewer 1,000-yard running backs continued in 2018, with just nine players hitting that mark. Compare that to a decade prior, it was 16 backs in 2008, and there were 20 such...





No “Coach Cam” for Rams McVay in regular season because “He’s a maniac” - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay doesn’t want you to think he’s a lunatic, so say farewell to "Coach Cam" segments in September and beyond