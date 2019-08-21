Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots’ punter competition is over; Ryan Allen has been released - Pats Pulpit
New England hands the job to rookie Jake Bailey.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
From the Ashes: Possible Roster Cuts Who Could Help the Jets - Gang Green Nation
Every year someone gets unexpectedly cut
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Comparing LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore through the first two weeks Buffalo Bills preaseason - Buffalo Rumblings
We compare the usage and performance of Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy so far in the 2019 preseason
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens must find ways to utilize Justice Hill this season - Baltimore Beatdown
Justice is a dish best served with speed.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
3 Steelers mentioned by Mike Tomlin in Saturday’s press conference - Behind the Steel Curtain
Coach Tomlin addressed the media and answered questions following the Steelers practice at the UPMC spots complex
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals preseason Week 2 rookie report: Early draft picks lead the victory charge - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati’s 17-0 second half run was due in large part to the performances of the rookies they’ll be relying on in the regular season.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns kicking woes: Freddie Kitchens is not happy - Dawgs By Nature
Don’t be surprised to see one or more kickers invited to camp before all is said and done.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Offensive Line Update: Tytus Howard Broke His Finger - Battle Red Blog
There are new details regarding the Texans up front.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry injury update Titans RB returns to practice - Music City Miracles
Derrick Henry returned to the practice field for the Titans today. It was the first time he has practiced since he was injured early on the first day of training camp. The initial diagnosis on the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Marqise Lee cleared for practice, taken off PUP list - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars received a bit of positive news on the injury front Saturday, as the team’s medical staff cleared wide receiver Marqise Lee to return to practice. The team officially removed Lee from...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Potential Contract Extensions for Colts Players - Stampede Blue
Which Colts players could still get contract extensions before the season starts?
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
8 things we learned from Denver Broncos loss to San Francisco 49ers - Mile High Report
Here’s what we learned about the Denver Broncos from their 24-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers safety Derwin James will likely be out at least 3 months - Bolts From The Blue
We now have additional information regarding Los Angeles Chargers superstar safety Derwin James and, well, it is not great. According to MIke Garafolo of NFL Network, James is set to undergo...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Antonio Brown has filed another grievance with the NFL to get to wear his old helmet for another year - Silver And Black Pride
I just can’t.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp tore his ACL and MCL, per report - Arrowhead Pride
Friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick confirms the initial diagnosis — Kemp’s season is over.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Film Study: Checking in on the Giants’ offensive tackle depth - Big Blue View
Taking a closer look at Nick Gates and Chad Slade
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Josh McCown: Five things to know about the new Eagles quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation
Get to know Philadelphia’s new QB.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Ezekiel Elliott and agent Rocky Arceneaux found Jerry Jones’ “Zeke who?” comment disrespectful - Blogging The Boys
Jerry Jones’ comments about Zeke might not have been so funny.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Kelvin Harmon impressed the hell out of me by getting called for two offensive pass interference penalties - Hogs Haven
Let’s look at Harmon’s plays versus Cincinnati, and consider what the wide receiver unit is likely to look like for the Week 1 game in Philly.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Building a better team is the best path to protecting against an Aaron Rodgers injury - Acme Packing Company
Brett Hundley’s struggles in 2017 reignited the debate about the Packers’ backup plan for their star QB. With DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle looking shaky, the question persists. But Green Bay should be focused on the bolstering the team around Rodgers, not behind him.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford says back issue no longer a problem - Pride Of Detroit
Stafford’s recent rest has nothing to do with last year’s back injury, per the Lions quarterback.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Right now Mitchell Trubisky is an average QB - Windy City Gridiron
In this four-part round-table discussion, several of us weigh in on the Chicago Bears quarterback while discussing where he is now, how his development is going, and where we think he’ll end up.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
How warm is Mike Zimmer’s coaching seat? - Daily Norseman
At least one pundit thinks it’s getting a little toasty
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Life of a Saint: Jabari Greer - Canal Street Chronicles
Greer speaks about the influence of family, what the 2009 Super Bowl run was like and the most influential person in his quest to the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Julio Jones may receive new contract this week, but really this time - The Falcoholic
Finally, it’s (possibly) happening!
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 14 Bills 27: it’s not like there was a real Plan B after Cam Newton - Cat Scratch Reader
Finally, a preseason game that told us something we already knew.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
For Jameis Winston The Future Is Now - Bucs Nation
Outside of the game, this week is a huge opportunity for Winston to show the country what he can do.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers-Broncos live updates: Three bad series for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation
Welcome back, Jimmy G
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The good, the bad, and the ugly of Kyler Murray’s second preseason game - Revenge of the Birds
After Kyler Murray’s solid preseason debut, hopes were high going into last Thursday’s game against the Raiders. Cardinals fans were hoping to see the kid gloves come off a bit against a team that...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Running backs may not matter, but “interchangeable” is an overstatement - Field Gulls
The trend of fewer and fewer 1,000-yard running backs continued in 2018, with just nine players hitting that mark. Compare that to a decade prior, it was 16 backs in 2008, and there were 20 such...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
No “Coach Cam” for Rams McVay in regular season because “He’s a maniac” - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay doesn’t want you to think he’s a lunatic, so say farewell to "Coach Cam" segments in September and beyond