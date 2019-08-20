Dolphins sign T.J. Rahming, waive/injured Saeed Blacknall

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver T.J. Rahming, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes as the team waived/injured wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, continuing to give the team depth at the position as they prepare for their Preseason Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rahming was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent this spring. He appeared in one preseason game recording one reception or six yards, but was waived by the team on August 11. He played collegiately at Duke.

Blacknall signed this summer with the Dolphins after spending 2018 with the Oakland Raiders. He made one appearance as a rookie last season for Oakland, who signed him out of Penn State.

The Dolphin host the Jaguars on Thursday in a nationally televised preseason contest. The game, which will air on Fox, is expected to be a “dress rehearsal” for both teams, with starters playing extended snaps, possibly into the third quarter.