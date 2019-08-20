Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 08/20/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to cut bait with wide reciever DeVante Parker or do you think there is still something there worth holding onto and developing? Parker has flashed his immense talent at times and even dominated in a game here and there but then seemingly vanishes for what seems like weeks at a time. What’s your take? Keep him and do what you can with him or trade him while he still has value and the team is obviously in rebuild mode meaning they could use more picks in future drafts?

