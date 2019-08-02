Dolphins cancel scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday they were cancelling Saturday’s scheduled scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. The free-to-fans event at the team’s home stadium was cancelled due to inclement weather and lightning expected around the scheduled 1pm ET start. The team will practice in the bubble at the team’s training facility, a workout that will not be open to the public.

The Dolphins will not reschedule this year’s scrimmage.

The team has two remaining public practices this year, Monday August 5 at 10:30am and Tuesday, August 6 at 9:40am. The Dolphins will also take part in two open-to-public practices in mid-August when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint practices on August 13 and 14.

Miami’s first preseason game is Thursday, August 8, at 7:30pm when the Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins face the Buccaneers in Preseason Week 2, following their joint practices; then host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week 3, a nationally televised game on August 22; then close the preseason with a visit to the New Orleans Saints.