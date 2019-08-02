Dolphins sign LB Nick DeLuca

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Nick DeLuca, the team announced on Friday. The move gives the team added special teams and linebacker depth as the team moves through their second week of their 2019 training camp. DeLuca fills the roster spot vacated by the team releasing punter Stone Wilson on Thursday.

DeLuca, who played college football at North Dakota State, is entering his second season in the NFL. He began his career last year as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Tennessee Titans before being waived in mid-August. He then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars later in the month, initially starting his rookie season on the practice squad. The Jaguars eventually moved him to the active roster, where he appeared in nine games. He tallied 12 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble last season.

The Jaguars released him in June.

The Dolphins are looking to bolster their linebacker corps heading into the preseason schedule, where Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, and Chase Allen have all been dealing with undisclosed injuries.