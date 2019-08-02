Phinsider Daily: the latest impressions and revelations from the ground at 2019 Miami Dolphins training camp

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

Here’s what’s in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily, and make sure you follow me on Twitter @ASuttonPFN!

I get all the latest news on the ground from Erick Trader (@bleedaquaorange) from Miami Dolphins training camp.

~ Erick has attended training camp for years, I’ll ask him if he feels this is a better conditioned ball club compared to previous rosters.

~ How has the OL group responded to the coaching changes?

~ Any young or unexpected players emerging and getting noticed?

~ How do the rookies look? Christian Wilkins? Michael Deiter?

~ Is the traffic in south Florida really that bad?

I’ll get you as many stories as I can in a 20 minute jam-packed edition of Phinsider Daily!

Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider.