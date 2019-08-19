Phinsider Daily: A look at the Miami Dolphins’ depth chart ahead of their Week 3 dress rehearsal vs Jacksonville

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, I am joined by newborn daughter to break down the Dolphins’ third depth chart, ahead of their week 3 dress rehearsal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a look at the Dolphins’ depth chart

Why did Brian Flores name Ryan Fitzpatrick the starting quarterback, moments after giving praise to Josh Rosen-for how well he performed vs Tampa Bay? How will the QB position play out in 2019, and what can we expect from Rosen when given his opportunity?

We then take a look at the rest of Miami’s offense, and predict how it might look ahead of the 2019 regular season. Who will start at right tackle? How will the Dolphins’ receiving core shape up, and which players are on the bubble?

Lastly, we take a look at the Dolphins’ defense and wonder if this is the best unit on the roster? How will the secondary look if Reshad Jones and T.J McDonald are not healthy? And what can we expect from the linebackers, once Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan return from injury.

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

