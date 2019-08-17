Flores: Fitzpatrick will “probably start” in preseason Week 3

We’re two weeks into the preseason, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition has yet to be decided.

That doesn’t mean the coaching staff isn’t leaning one way or the other.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, head coach Brian Flores said that 36-year old veteran signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick will “probably start” in Miami’s third preseason game. The third week of the preseason is often seen as a showcase for what the starting lineup will look like Week 1 of the regular season, though as next week’s contest is still an exhibition game, nothing is set in stone. “The third game, you want it to be a dress rehearsal for what game No. 1’s going to look like,” Flores explained just a couple of weeks ago.

Over the past two preseason games, Josh Rosen has looked like the more capable quarterback when compared to Fitzpatrick, though not by a strong margin. In Friday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rosen completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards, no scores, and no picks. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand completed a measly 3 of 9 attempts for 20 yards, no scores, and no picks. In the team’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Rosen connected on 13 of 20 passes for 191 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, while Fitzpatrick completed 2 of 5 attempts for 20 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Though neither QB has thrown a touchdown pass yet this preseason, Rosen’s drives have routinely led to field goals or rushing scores, while Fitzpatrick has yet to lead the offense to much production. To be fair, Rosen has had far more field time, but Miami’s offense has had more spark and has seemed far more explosive with Rosen at the helm. However, despite his healthier stat lines, Rosen has had a few egregious throws and head-scratching mental errors that a veteran like Fitzpatrick is less likely to make.

It’s certainly not helping either quarterback that the offensive line has allowed a barrage of defenders to routinely pummel whoever is under center.

It’s also important to remember that Flores can certainly change his mind before Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but as of now, it appears Fitzpatrick, who started out training camp practices on a hot streak before cooling down over the past month or so, is still in the driver’s seat and in line to start come Week 1 of the regular season. Rosen will have to wow the coaching staff over the next two weeks to usurp that position.

