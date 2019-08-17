Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game week 2 — the good, the bad, and the ugly

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins held serve last week, winning at home vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason contest. Miami buckles up to take an in-state road trip to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Friday’s Week 2 preseason contest.

Matthew Cannata, A-A-Ron Sutton, and Josh Houtz break down the Dolphins/Bucs preseason game immediately following its completion — a HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to the Houtz family welcoming their second baby girl to planet Earth! We’ll be specifically watching for:

~ Any more resolution to the QB battle of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen?

~ How did the OL fare after struggling during joint practices?

~ Is the WR depth chart becoming more clear?

~ How does Christian Wilkins look?

If there’s time beyond the preseason game, we’ll get to the mailbag!

Monday: Matthew Cannata breaks down the potential of Preston Williams

Tuesday: Josh Houtz looks at the 2nd depth chart reveal, and speculates on the potential Jadaveon Clowney trade

Wednesday: Matthew Cannata wonders if the offensive line got exposed in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday: Aaron Sutton interview with Film Room Director of the Pro Football Network, Shane Tyler

Friday: Celebrating baby Houtz!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter!