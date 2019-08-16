Josh Rosen to start at Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins are expected to start quarterback Josh Rosen tonight, ahead of presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. The move comes in the second preseason game of the 2019 campaign and could signal the Dolphins coaching staff looking to get an idea if the second-year quarterback is ready to be the full-time starter this year.

The move was reported earlier today by the founder and former managing editor of The Phinsider, Matt Infante.

Rosen was believed to be behind Fitzpatrick in the quarterback battle at the start of training camp, but has put together strong practice performances and he played well last week as the second-string quarterback. Now, he will get a chance to prove himself with the starters.

Miami traded for Rosen during the NFL Draft, taking a flyer on the former top-ten draft pick and wanting to see if he can become their quarterback of the future. Tonight will be his first chance to prove that he can take and hold on to that role.