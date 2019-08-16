Dolphins at Buccaneers: DeVante Parker, Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones not expected to play in Preseason Week 2

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was seen earlier this week walking around practice in a walking boot. The injury, believed to be a foot issue, is not considered serious but could keep Drake from playing in the rest of the preseason. The preseason continues tonight as the Dolphins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dolphins have said Drake is not expected to play.

Also on that list of players who likely will not be involved on Friday night are wide receivers DeVante Parer, Abert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant, as well as safeties Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, and Walt AIkens. Linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Kiko Alonso, Quentin Poling, Raekwon McMillan, and Chase Allen, as well as offensive tackle Zach Sterup, are also not expected to play tonight.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers will kickoff at 7:30pm ET tonight from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The Dolphins will return ome next week to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the “dress rehearsal” Preseason Week 3 game.