Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Game Two Live Thread & Game Information

After a week that saw the Miami Dolphins conducting camp and some joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa they will face off tonight for their second preseason game.

The week featured Josh Rosen and wide out Preston Williams spending more time working with the first team offensive unit. Kalen Ballage remained the first team running back while Kenyan Drake could not gain any ground as he was sidelined with his foot injury.

Who will shine in this weeks game and who will fall behind or further behind? Will Rosen and Williams impress enough to take the lead at their positions? Will the offensive line show improvement? There are so many questions for this new coaching staff to answer and tonight gives them another chance to get a little closer to those answers.

As with all live threads please keep things civil and follow all site rules...please!

Miami Dolphins (1-0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1_

Preseason Week 2 August 16th, 2019