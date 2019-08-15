Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 08/15/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is now that we have seen a glimpse of the newest incarnation of the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game where do you hope to see improvement from this team in the second game? Is it a squad a player or maybe coaching that you want to see improve. Give is your thoughts below.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.