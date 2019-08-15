Dolphins fan confidence slips as preseason begins

The Miami Dolphins are starting their 2019 campaign with expectations that this NFL season will be about rebuilding the South Florida franchise. This year may not be about winning this Super Bowl, but it is supposed to be about winning future Super Bowls. Around the league - and around the fan base - that seems to be an understood outlook on the season.The Miami Dolphins are starting their 2019 campaign with expectations that this NFL season will be about rebuilding the South Florida franchise. This year may not be about winning this Super Bowl, but it is supposed to be about winning future Super Bowls. Around the league - and around the fan base - that seems to be an understood outlook on the season.

However, fans seem to have lost some of the excitement about the future of the team. When the 2018 NFL season ended, our SB Nation FanPulse survey showed only 31 percent of the fans were confident in the direction of the team. That quickly changed, however, as the Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase, with the number jumping to 66 percent confident in the direction of the team during free agency.

Just prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, however, that number dipped back down to just 60 percent. It immediately rebounded as, post-draft, it was up to 69 percent. Since the Draft, however, it appears Dolphins fans are starting to cool toward the future of the franchise.

According to our latest FanPulse survey, only 64 percent of the fans are confident the Dolphins are headed in the right direction. It is an odd five-point drop for Dolphins fans who should be expecting a sub-par year this season. Is it something the team has done that soured some fans? Is something about the direction of the team confusing fans?

